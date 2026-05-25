 
Geo News

Lee Andrews accused of faking serious health scare to win over ex

Andrews' former partner Alana Percival has added another twist to the mystery amid Dubai drama
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance
Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews' former girlfriend has made shocking claims about him amid the ongoing Dubai arrest drama.

According to reports, Andrews' former partner Alana Percival has added another twist to the mystery surrounding his disappearance in Dubai. 

Alana alleged that Andrews told her he was seriously ill after the pair began dating last year. 

She claimed he told her he was “on borrowed time” after allegedly visiting heart specialists in Bali. 

According to Percival, he even planned to leave all of his wealth. She also alleged that Andrews showered her with expensive designer handbags and lavish gifts before proposing during what she described as a whirlwind romance.

Later, she reportedly realised she had become trapped in what she believed were fabricated stories and eventually fled the relationship, believing she had been deceived.

Meanwhile, Katie Price does not agree with Lee Andrews' father's statement that his son has been locked up in a Dubai prison.

A missing persons’ report was filed with the British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates city and three days ago Dubai police denied he’d been detained.

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.

Venezuela Fury stuns in PDA-filled honeymoon snaps with Noah Price
Venezuela Fury stuns in PDA-filled honeymoon snaps with Noah Price
Finneas jumps to defend Billie Eilish over internet video
Finneas jumps to defend Billie Eilish over internet video
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew says dad's advice helped beat panic attacks
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew says dad's advice helped beat panic attacks
Tom Hanks brother Jim reveals his secret role in 'Toy Story' franchise
Tom Hanks brother Jim reveals his secret role in 'Toy Story' franchise
Tom Holland's Inter Miami CF appearance sparks mixed fan reactions
Tom Holland's Inter Miami CF appearance sparks mixed fan reactions
Alix Earle drops cryptic hint about Tom Brady romance after abrupt split
Alix Earle drops cryptic hint about Tom Brady romance after abrupt split
Taylor Swift gears up to drop bombshell news before 'TS13' announcement
Taylor Swift gears up to drop bombshell news before 'TS13' announcement
Nicola Roberts says 'it's heaven on earth' as she welcomes first child
Nicola Roberts says 'it's heaven on earth' as she welcomes first child