American Music Awards hypes star studded night with BTS, Karol G and more

All eyes are on the American Music Awards night as BTS, XG, Karol G, Hilary Duff and more stars joined the hype.

Ahead of the big night, the AMAs team dropped an exciting teaser, featuring the starry sneak peek hours before the live ceremony.

“Pull up a [chair and sparkle emoji],” they captioned the video. “All your favorite stars will be here TOMORROW!”

“Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus [pair of eyes emoji] #AMAs,” they added.

The promotional campaign for the 2026 American Music Awards features a lineup including BTS, Darius Rucker, Karol G, and numerous others across various categories and performances.

The event highlights special honorees like Billy Idol and showcases nominees such as Sombr, Leon Thomas, and Katseye, along with performers including Lisa Rinna and Keith Urban.

At the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs), BTS has secured three major nominations, while breakthrough indie-pop artist Sombr has captured seven nominations, making him one of the most-nominated artists of the night.

The names flashed through the screen includes:

Sombr - Nominee

Karol G - Honoree and nominee

Katseye - Nominee

BTS - nominee

Teddy Swims - Nominated for collaboration of the year Gone Gone Gone

Hilary Duff

Pussycat Dolls

Billy Idol

Teyana Taylor

Riley Green

Leon Thomas

XG

Lisa Rinna

Darius Rucker - honoree

Keith Urban

New Kids on the Block

Fuerza Regida - nominee

Nikki Glaser

Steve Aoki

Black Eyed Peas - nominated for Best Throwback song Rock That Body