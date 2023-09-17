Kate Middleton reveals if she's as 'extremely competitive' as Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

Kate Middleton compared to Monica Geller from ‘Friends’ over ‘competitive nature’

Kate Middleton was compared to Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller in the hit comedy sitcom Friends for her competitive nature.



During a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William, revealed if their “natural competitive nature” has been passed down to their kids.

"Just a little bit, I would suggest!" Kate said of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, explaining, "What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments.”

“And as they are growing and trying out different sports, they're obviously still really young, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops,” she added.

Kate went on to mention that her daughter can now participate in sports like football and rugby at school, which weren't options for girls when she was Charlotte's age.

The Princess herself was encouraged by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in her athletic pursuits. She played field hockey in school and now mentions her enjoyment of swimming.

To this, co-host James Haskell revealed that Mike had shared his nickname for Kate, often likening her to Monica from the TV show Friends.

He playfully remarked, "I have to admit, Mike has portrayed both of you as extremely competitive, somewhat resembling Monica from Friends.”

“If you two ever engage in a table tennis match, it apparently goes on for hours with high stakes,” he added.

To this, Kate replied, "I'm really not that competitive. I don't know where this reputation came from."

Kate and William then teased that they can never finish a tennis match when playing together, as it turns into a “mental challenge” between them.