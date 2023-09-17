Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting

Reports of singer Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling reuniting emerged last month

Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, have made their first public appearance together since reuniting to save their marriage, leaving behind the wedding rings.

We exclusively revealed this month that they had gotten back together, three months after a surprising breakup. Their decision to give their relationship another chance is primarily for the sake of their young son.

Both Ellie, aged 36, and Caspar, aged 31, who got married in 2019, were not wearing their wedding rings as they walked together in West London. Caspar, who works as an art dealer, wore a cap, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and white trousers. He carried a scooter over his shoulder and held a helmet in his other hand.

Ellie was dressed in a short-sleeve shirt, loose trousers, and yellow Asics trainers as she walked alongside him.

One of the conditions for their fresh start is that Ellie severs contact with Tory politician Zac Goldsmith, with whom she had been developing a close relationship.

A source close to the singer previously told The U.S Sun: “Ellie has ended things with Zac for the sake of her marriage. She is determined to make things work with Caspar and is committed to giving things another go.

“Caspar has made it clear that they can only try again if she completely cuts off her friendship with Zac and she has agreed.

“That has meant no seeing each other, no calls and she’s even unfollowed him on Instagram.

“She knows it is the right thing to do for the sake of their young son because she wants them to be a proper family unit.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for both Ellie and Caspar but they have had some very frank conversations and are both on the same page. There is a lot of love between them.”