 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Reports of singer Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling reuniting emerged last month
Reports of singer Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling reuniting emerged last month 

Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, have made their first public appearance together since reuniting to save their marriage, leaving behind the wedding rings. 

We exclusively revealed this month that they had gotten back together, three months after a surprising breakup. Their decision to give their relationship another chance is primarily for the sake of their young son.

Both Ellie, aged 36, and Caspar, aged 31, who got married in 2019, were not wearing their wedding rings as they walked together in West London. Caspar, who works as an art dealer, wore a cap, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and white trousers. He carried a scooter over his shoulder and held a helmet in his other hand.

Ellie was dressed in a short-sleeve shirt, loose trousers, and yellow Asics trainers as she walked alongside him.

One of the conditions for their fresh start is that Ellie severs contact with Tory politician Zac Goldsmith, with whom she had been developing a close relationship.

A source close to the singer previously told The U.S Sun: “Ellie has ended things with Zac for the sake of her marriage. She is determined to make things work with Caspar and is committed to giving things another go.

“Caspar has made it clear that they can only try again if she completely cuts off her friendship with Zac and she has agreed.

“That has meant no seeing each other, no calls and she’s even unfollowed him on Instagram.

“She knows it is the right thing to do for the sake of their young son because she wants them to be a proper family unit.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for both Ellie and Caspar but they have had some very frank conversations and are both on the same page. There is a lot of love between them.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I said what I said’

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I said what I said’

Prince Harry has ‘have failed to land’ audience-wise

Prince Harry has ‘have failed to land’ audience-wise
Prince Harry has ‘fallen off the radar’: ‘Needs to give the world a reminder’

Prince Harry has ‘fallen off the radar’: ‘Needs to give the world a reminder’

Shakira pays heartwarming visit to underprivileged school in her hometown with sons

Shakira pays heartwarming visit to underprivileged school in her hometown with sons

Kate Middleton reveals if she's as 'extremely competitive' as Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

Kate Middleton reveals if she's as 'extremely competitive' as Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

Fans go WILD as Adele calls Rich Paul her ‘husband’ in Las Vegas show

Fans go WILD as Adele calls Rich Paul her ‘husband’ in Las Vegas show

'Hogwarts Legacy' sequel rumors circulate among fans: Magical whispers

'Hogwarts Legacy' sequel rumors circulate among fans: Magical whispers
Drew Berrymore finally heeds criticism on return of her show – says show will return after strike

Drew Berrymore finally heeds criticism on return of her show – says show will return after strike
Prince George to observe MAJOR change to 'protect future of the monarchy'

Prince George to observe MAJOR change to 'protect future of the monarchy'
Billy Miller dead at 43: ‘General Hospital’ star’s cause of death not disclosed

Billy Miller dead at 43: ‘General Hospital’ star’s cause of death not disclosed
Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’

Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’