BTS’s Suga all set to join military, reps announce date

BTS’ Suga will be joining the military service sooner than fans predicted.

BIGHIT Music announced on the South Korean app Weverse that they have information regarding Suga’s military service. “Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22,” they penned.

The statement continued, “There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp.” The platform requested fans to "refrain from showing up to his workplace."

“Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property,” it read.

South Korea requires men between the ages of 18 and 35 to enlist for military, for at least 18 months, if they are physically fit. Suga did a livestream on Weverse, and told his fans not to be upset, and that he’d be done soon.

Reps also noted that all the seven BTS members will have to enlist in the coming months and won't be able to perform altogether until 2025.

