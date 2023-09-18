Prince Harry sought comfort in Invictus Games after royal family snub

Prince Harry was in his ‘element’ as he presided over the Invictus Games 2023, which his wife Meghan Markle joined on its fourth day.

During the week-long event, Prince Harry exuded his charm and seemed to have enjoyed the games to its fullest, a side that has been much loved by the audiences and many of the royal experts.

In a discussion with Sky News host Caroline Di Russo, royal commentator remarked that it had been “so nice” to watch the King Charles’ younger son, Harry, in the spotlight in “an authentic and real way.”

“It’s just so feel-good … this is Harry at his best,” she commented. “This is him when he’s happy, he’s carefree and he’s doing exactly what he loves.”

She continued, “He’s connecting with a community right now that really needs him, looks up to him, that he loves.”

However, commentator Daniela Elser is of the view that Harry will not be able have another successful achievement like the Invictus Games unless he has the support of the Royal Family.

She explained that while Harry and Meghan Markle garnered success from their Netflix series and the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir Spare, these are “not wins that can be replicated or repeated.”

The royals are estranged from Harry and there seem to be no signs of reconciliations, especially after the idea of ‘peace talks’ was rejected by Prince William’s pal.

It seems that the Invictus Games provided some sort of reprieve after the Sussexes were in the news for their business fails, their potential divorce or the royal rift.