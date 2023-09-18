Prince Harry’s Invictus Games declared ‘roaring success’ by staunch critic

Prince Harry's Invictus Games were held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9 to September 16

Prince Harry’s beloved Invictus Games have been declared a ‘roaring success’ by one of his and wife Meghan Markle’s staunchest critics, Daniela Elser.

Writing for News AU, Elser praised the Duke of Sussex for successfully pulling off the week-long event in Germany this year, noting how the veterans’ sporting event boasted ‘full stadiums and roaring crowds.’

The Invictus Games, held annually with hundreds of wounded, injured and sick servicemen taking part, stem from Prince Harry’s The Invictus Foundation.

Commenting on this year’s event, held in Dusseldorf, Germany, Elser wrote: “For much of this week I’ve been in Invictus Games mode, knee-deep in the never-ending tide of photos, videos and social media posts streaming out of Dusseldörf as this year’s sporting event plays out to full stadiums and roaring crowds.”

She then quipped: “I have no idea how to say “huge bloody success” in German, but let’s imagine I do.”

Elser continued to heap on rare praise on Prince Harry, writing: “… Here we have a bloke who is to charity what Stradivarius was to a violin or Marie Curie to a beaker set; a man who has created something unquestionably great, an event that has changed, and will continue to change, an untold number of lives.”

“Here is the duke, plum in his element!” she also stated.

The royal expert, who is famously anti-Sussex in her stance on the royal rift, further said: “There are many criticisms that can be lobbed at our émigré duke. But make no bones about it, at moments like this, he truly shines, nearly quite literally.”

Elser’s comments come amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working towards rehabilitating their ‘toxic’ brand image, and it is safe to say that Prince Harry has managed to not only pull off a great event this year, but seems to be succeeding in his mission to rectify his image.