Tamar Braxton devastated after her car gets ransacked by thieves

Tamar Braxton, the renowned American singer, recently went through a gruelling experience as her car was broken into by thieves, leaving her utterly devastated.

She described the state of her vehicle to the cops as "completely trashed."

According to TMZ, the bodycam footage obtained by the publication saw the singer detailing the incident to the cops on Monday morning and said, "It's gonna be tough to figure out everything they took."

The video showed the songstress taking a look at her car and eventually looking away saying, "I might cry just based on the condition of the vehicle."

The cop's bodycam video saw them opening the door and showing some clutter on the passenger seat while the rest of the interior was not visible in the video.

Tamar told the cops that she usually locks her car but was not sure if she did it on the night of the robbery. It has been reported that the culprits oddly left a computer behind before leaving.

Previously on Monday, Tamar took to Instagram to post a CCTV video of thieves going through her car.

She captioned the post, "I got robbed. At home. I am not safe anywhere. I don't know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car 'cause I don't live anywhere 'cause I am not safe anywhere or with anyone."

