Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake

During last week's MTV VMAs, fans were abuzz with speculation as a viral video appeared to capture an argument between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage. The incident has now been clarified by the Bongos rapper, who shed light on the interaction.

In the light of her recent launch of Flamin' Hot University, where she serves as the official Hot Girl Dean of Admissions, the 28-year-old rapper shared her experience of discovering her newfound viral status and her immediate reaction.

"I freaking love Justin," Megan exclusively told PEOPLE. "First of all, I do not have any apps on my phone social media-wise except for TikTok. But when somebody asked me, 'Were you fighting with Justin Timberlake?' I said, 'Why would you say that? In what world would Megan Thee Stallion be fighting with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?'"

She went on to explain, "I just talk with my hands. So I was telling him, 'No, I didn't really get to meet you. This does not count.' I had my in ears in. I couldn't hear what he was really saying, but we talked after and I was like, 'Oh man, they think I'm back here tussling with Justin Timberlake.'"

Reflecting on the incident, Megan described it as a "cute moment" that made her feel "happy."

"That's so foolish," she commented on the fan speculation. "I'm like, 'Dude, we're just back here trying to bring sexy back. Y'all think we fighting and s—?'"

After the award show, Megan put the rumors to rest by sharing a TikTok video, which she also posted on Instagram, showing her and the 42-year-old Mirrors singer having a great time together at Tao Downtown in New York City, specifically in the nightclub's private sky boxes. In the video, they were seen seated next to each other, sharing laughter and camaraderie.

"I just talk with my hands. lol @justintimberlake love ya," the hip-hop star captioned the post, referring to her hand gestures in the viral clip.

Justin Timberlake himself weighed in on the incident by leaving a comment on the post. He wrote, "Real hot girl stuff. Never change @theestallion." The post also featured the soundtrack of the J-pop band Do As Infinity's "Fuka Mori," one of the themes from the anime Inuyasha.

