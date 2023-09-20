 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake
Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake

During last week's MTV VMAs, fans were abuzz with speculation as a viral video appeared to capture an argument between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage. The incident has now been clarified by the Bongos rapper, who shed light on the interaction.

In the light of her recent launch of Flamin' Hot University, where she serves as the official Hot Girl Dean of Admissions, the 28-year-old rapper shared her experience of discovering her newfound viral status and her immediate reaction.

"I freaking love Justin," Megan exclusively told PEOPLE. "First of all, I do not have any apps on my phone social media-wise except for TikTok. But when somebody asked me, 'Were you fighting with Justin Timberlake?' I said, 'Why would you say that? In what world would Megan Thee Stallion be fighting with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?'"

She went on to explain, "I just talk with my hands. So I was telling him, 'No, I didn't really get to meet you. This does not count.' I had my in ears in. I couldn't hear what he was really saying, but we talked after and I was like, 'Oh man, they think I'm back here tussling with Justin Timberlake.'"

Reflecting on the incident, Megan described it as a "cute moment" that made her feel "happy."

"That's so foolish," she commented on the fan speculation. "I'm like, 'Dude, we're just back here trying to bring sexy back. Y'all think we fighting and s—?'"

After the award show, Megan put the rumors to rest by sharing a TikTok video, which she also posted on Instagram, showing her and the 42-year-old Mirrors singer having a great time together at Tao Downtown in New York City, specifically in the nightclub's private sky boxes. In the video, they were seen seated next to each other, sharing laughter and camaraderie.

"I just talk with my hands. lol @justintimberlake love ya," the hip-hop star captioned the post, referring to her hand gestures in the viral clip.

Justin Timberlake himself weighed in on the incident by leaving a comment on the post. He wrote, "Real hot girl stuff. Never change @theestallion." The post also featured the soundtrack of the J-pop band Do As Infinity's "Fuka Mori," one of the themes from the anime Inuyasha.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reflects on the weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

Selena Gomez reflects on the weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'
Kim Kardashian sparks budding romance after Kanye West, Bianca Censori: Insider

Kim Kardashian sparks budding romance after Kanye West, Bianca Censori: Insider
Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'

Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'
Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham
Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary

Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary
Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista
Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic

Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic
Swifties decode Taylor Swift's Instagram hint; uncovering potential song title video

Swifties decode Taylor Swift's Instagram hint; uncovering potential song title
Inside Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s growing friendship

Inside Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s growing friendship
Russell Brand adviced teenager to throw 'sex themed birthday party'

Russell Brand adviced teenager to throw 'sex themed birthday party'
Prince Harry's 'ex-girlfriend' says husband is not 'threatened' by Duke

Prince Harry's 'ex-girlfriend' says husband is not 'threatened' by Duke
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, seeks legal & physical custody of daughter amid divorce video

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, seeks legal & physical custody of daughter amid divorce