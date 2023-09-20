Jessie J showcases vibrant 'back to work' outfits post-baby

Jessie J, after giving birth to her first child in May, has wasted no time getting back to work following a brief maternity leave.

The 35-year-old singer, who shares her son Sky with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming moment with her baby along with a series of fashionable outfits she wore during the Kids' Choice Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which took place last week.

In the adorable clip, Jessie J is seen cuddling her infant before showcasing a series of fashionable outfits she wore during the Kids' Choice Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which took place last week. Remarkably, all of her ensembles highlighted her stunning post-pregnancy physique.

During one of her appearances, she flaunted her remarkable post-pregnancy physique in an animal-print catsuit paired with matching ears, confidently strutting her stuff.

In a different look, she effortlessly slipped into a purple leather strapless top, perfectly coordinated with loose-fitting trousers and a matching baggy trousers.



Accompanying the video, she wrote in the caption, "GLAM MEEEE… From QUICK change to you."

This display of confidence comes on the heels of Jessie J receiving praise from her fans earlier this month for embracing her natural body just four months after giving birth when she treated her 13.8 million followers to a carousel of images depicting both the joys and challenges of motherhood.

