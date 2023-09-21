Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited trouble for Archie and Lilibet.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved to the US, have seemingly pushed their children to mama existential crisis.

Royal author Tom Quinn writes: "They [Archie and Lilibet] may look across the Atlantic and think, 'why have our parents done this to us? It would have been much better if we'd been in England.'"

"A lot of trouble is being stored up by Harry and Meghan because of what they've done."

Quinn continued: "Harry tried to escape and is trying to make sure his children escape. But you can never fully escape. It's just too difficult.”

Mr Quinn then touched upon the possibility of Harry’s kids getting bullied.

"I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'"

He added: "They will feel horribly trapped."