 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited trouble for Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved to the US, have seemingly pushed their children to mama existential crisis.

Royal author Tom Quinn writes: "They [Archie and Lilibet] may look across the Atlantic and think, 'why have our parents done this to us? It would have been much better if we'd been in England.'"

"A lot of trouble is being stored up by Harry and Meghan because of what they've done."

Quinn continued: "Harry tried to escape and is trying to make sure his children escape. But you can never fully escape. It's just too difficult.”

Mr Quinn then touched upon the possibility of Harry’s kids getting bullied.

"I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'"

He added: "They will feel horribly trapped."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners

Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s PDA is a ‘deliberate rebuttle’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s PDA is a ‘deliberate rebuttle’
Oprah Winfrey talks 'easy way out' of weight problems with 'drugs'

Oprah Winfrey talks 'easy way out' of weight problems with 'drugs'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' separation rumours unearthed by pal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' separation rumours unearthed by pal
Meghan Markle struggling with ‘beleaguered’ brand

Meghan Markle struggling with ‘beleaguered’ brand
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are separating ‘for sure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are separating ‘for sure’
King Charles says 'La Vien Rose' is his 'favourite song' during France speech

King Charles says 'La Vien Rose' is his 'favourite song' during France speech
Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’

Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’
Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset video

Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset
After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space

Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space
Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US