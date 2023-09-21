 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Meghan Markle’s new alleged strategy to ‘survive another year’ has just been referenced by experts who are seeing her more in the background.

Revelations of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on this, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she was quoted saying, “In just over 24 hours, the curtain will fall on the sixth Invictus Games – along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last chance to turn the tide for a very long time.”

She also added, “When they finally retreat to their Dusseldorf hotel room late tomorrow night, after their final appearance at the Closing Ceremony, they’ll presumably collapse on the couch (with a glass of her favourite drop, a Tignanello red) and pray to God they’ve managed to land the plane.”

“Over the past week, the strategy has been clear: ditch the double act and give Harry the space to do his thing; with Meghan in the supporting role.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “Their increasingly-polarising brand simply cannot survive another year like the last – let alone the two that will pass before they’re back on the world stage for the Toronto Games in 2025.”

