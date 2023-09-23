 
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts

Travis Barker provided an update on his well-being, revealing that he will need to maintain distance from his expectant spouse, Kourtney Kardashian. This situation may potentially lead to the cancellation of upcoming shows for the band Blink-182.

Following Kourtney Kardashian Barker's "urgent fetal surgery," the 47-year-old musician resumed touring with Blink-182. He took to his Instagram Story to share a snapshot of a positive COVID test, accompanied by emojis indicating his condition.

On Friday, he shared an image on his Instagram story and revealed the sad news to his followers. The father of three didn't elaborate on the nature of his ailment, its duration, potential exposure of other band members, or whether upcoming tour performances would need to be scrapped for quarantine purposes.

Blink-182, the band he's a part of, has not yet provided updates on their drummer's health or any adjustments to their ongoing tour.

Blink-182 is slated to perform next on October 2 at Portugal's Altice Arena. The band is also set to launch a new album on October 20, with a recent release of a single titled One More Time.

