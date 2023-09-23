 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick?

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Kaitlyn Bristowe seems not to tolerate any connection to estranged fiancé Jason Tartick as she cut the last thread of their relationship, unfollowing him from her social media.

Starting dating in 2018, the TV celebrity has removed her ex from Instagram, despite the latter still following her.

The pair's budding romance ran out of its life this August after they engaged in 2021 when the duo broke the news of their separation.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the pair said in a joint statement shared via social media. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision, as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Explaining the cause behind the breakup, the 38-year-old told Off the Vine podcast that “nothing bad happened” between them, adding, “We have both not made each other a priority,” she explained. “And this is what happens.”

In 2015, Kaitlyn and Jason were also part of Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor.

