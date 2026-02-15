‘The Drama’, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, launches exciting promo

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s first out of three releases this year, The Drama, is being marketed via multiple couple-themed promos.

With the film’s plot hinging on a secret so reprehensible it shatters the scheduled wedding ceremony between the protagonists, as outlined in its first trailer, the upcoming release has amped up its launch with a website that includes a countdown to the main couple’s wedding date — A.K.A. The Drama’s official release date — April 3.

Sharing the news via the social media of A24, the film’s distributor, it was also revealed that people can RSVP themselves as well as a date for the release.

Fan reactions

As the film stars two of the current era’s hottest working actors, the latest promotions immediately attracted widespread reactions.

Further finds by fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release highlighted even more marketing skills.

A breath of fresh air

The response to publicity undertaken ahead of The Drama release has perhaps confirmed one thing — the lack of celebrity exposure during the promotional campaign attracts the audience far more than one oversaturated with exaggerated anecdotes.

With Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s imagery being rolled out under the names of their characters, Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, the audience has been reeled in through the promise of a fictional setting still mysterious to them.

A real life proximity between the two actors is likely not a point of attraction for the public who is aware that they are professionals engaged with other people in their personal lives.

It probably helps that neither the Euphoria actress nor R-Patz are prolific social media users, with Zendaya being the only one to have promoted the film via her Instagram while her co-star has no online accounts to his name.

The Drama will be the first film released this year which will showcase the combined talents of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, with The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three also including the two actors among its respective ensembles.