Helen Skelton confirms Gethin Jones 'is just friend' ahead of Valentine's Day

Helen announced her split from rugby star Richie Myler in 2022

February 15, 2026

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones sparked romantic buzz after reports they had enjoyed dates in a luxury spa last year
Helen Skelton has rebuffed all romance rumours with her BBC Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones in a new interview.

The Countryfile presenter, 42, has now addressed her relationship status with Gethin after headlines speculated about a romance over recent months.

The pair sparked romantic buzz after reports they had enjoyed dates in a luxury spa last year.

Now, Helen, who split from her ex-husband and rugby player Richie Myler in 2022, has finally given an update on her relationship with TV host Gethin, 48.

When asked if the pair have been enjoying more romantic dates, she simply told The Mirror: 'No. Well, he's in Manchester working away, so yeah, no, all good.'

Helen stressed the pair are nothing more than 'work friends' and always have been, adding: 'We just work together, we are not together. No, no, no. We are just work friends.

'They printed pictures of us at work and that we're together because we are at work together.'

As far Helen's past life, she announced her split from rugby star Richie Myler in 2022 and officially divorced two years later.

The former couple share three children: Elsie, Ernie, and Louis.

