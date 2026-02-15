Dua Lipa drops major update after rude paps encounter in Paris

Dua Lipa is unwilling to let the rude encounter with paparazzi in Paris dampen her excitement for future projects as she drops big news.

The 30-year-old American-Albanian popstar returned to the spotlight with new music for her fans.

Just a day before this weekend kicked off, the Levitating hitmaker took to her Instagram, announcing that her new collaboration single, titled Two Hearts, with a friend Danny L Harle has been released.

“TWO HEARTS,” she captioned a few selfies of the duo. "My dear friend @dannylharle just released his album Cerulean today… and somewhere inside that tide pulled universe is a song we made together on the very first day we ever sat down to write together alongside our other dear friend @wyattish."

She added, “blast the record from start to finish,” before concluding, “let it pull you under and let it split your heart open in the softest way.”

The Grammy winner and the 36-year-old British music producer and composer sported matching black shirts featuring a blue heart, which appeared to be formed from two otherworldly, soul-like silhouettes.

Although Two Hearts, featuring Lipa, is released under Harle’s album Cerulean, it marked her first song since wrapping up her Radical Optimism world tour in late 2025.

Notably, the New Rules songstress dropped this exciting news just a few days after she and her fiance Callum Turner’s video got viral.

In the clip the engaged couple could be seen having an ugly encounter with the paparazzi in the French capital city.

On February 11, the two were getting out of a restaurant named Le Voltaire, where they were ambushed by a bunch of photographers.

While the pair clearly sought privacy, asking photographers not to take their pictures and covering their faces, the shutterbugs continued to flash their cameras.