Adele arrives in Italy to begin working on acting debut

Adele is set to add an acting feather to her impressive cap of talents.

The British pop star will make her debut as an actor in Cry to Heaven, an upcoming film directed by fashion designer and filmmaker, Tom Ford.

Her fan pages quickly discovered the Hello singer’s arrival in Italy, further sharing the snaps from her appearance on the streets of the country’s capital, Rome.

It was also reported by Just Jared that Adele’s foray into acting has come amid “an indefinite break” from her musical career, since her Las Vegas residency concluded in 2024.

Called Weekends with Adele, the shows initially suffered a massive delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the residency officially launching on November 18 from its previously scheduled January 21 spot, back in 2022.

Following a positive response, the concerts were further extended for an additional two years, with the residency concluding on November 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, her first film as an actress is being adapted from Anne Rice’s 1982 novel of the same name.

The film’s cast additionally boasts an impress ensemble which includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Hunter Schafer, and more.

According to Variety, the film is expected to release in the fall of 2026. While Adele was spotted for the film’s production on February 14.