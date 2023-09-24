 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Adele to Doja Cat: I am a huge fan
Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele is a top star in her league. But she revealed that she is a major fan of Doja Cat.

At a recent Las Vegas concert, the Hello singer paused her performance to add some compliments to the Paint The Town Red crooner.

In a fan-captured footage, the Grammy winner said, "Also I’m a huge fan of Doja Cat and her new album…I just think she’s just fantastic. I think she’s great.”

Amid the sweet gesture, fans are making their wishes public about the collaboration of two music industry titans.

“I wonder what a collab would sound like,” one user commented.

Another added, “COLLAB! SONG NOW!.

Meanwhile, Adele previously gushed over Miley Cyrus's artistic talents in her Las Vegas residency show.

Giving a shout-out to the Hannah Montana star, the British singer said she was over the moon about her new track Used To Be Young, which she listened to on a loop.

“I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song,” Adele said. “[It] might make me tear up now. I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’
Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir
Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'

Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'
Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son
Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’
Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’

Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’
Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills
Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’