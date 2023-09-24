Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele is a top star in her league. But she revealed that she is a major fan of Doja Cat.

At a recent Las Vegas concert, the Hello singer paused her performance to add some compliments to the Paint The Town Red crooner.

In a fan-captured footage, the Grammy winner said, "Also I’m a huge fan of Doja Cat and her new album…I just think she’s just fantastic. I think she’s great.”

Amid the sweet gesture, fans are making their wishes public about the collaboration of two music industry titans.

“I wonder what a collab would sound like,” one user commented.

Another added, “COLLAB! SONG NOW!.

Meanwhile, Adele previously gushed over Miley Cyrus's artistic talents in her Las Vegas residency show.

Giving a shout-out to the Hannah Montana star, the British singer said she was over the moon about her new track Used To Be Young, which she listened to on a loop.

“I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song,” Adele said. “[It] might make me tear up now. I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing,” she added.