Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad

Robert De Niro is partnering with Uber for their U.K. ad campaign, but it was not in the notorious Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle avatar as for what the viral rumour suggests.

Releasing the statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner’s rep Stan Rosenfield stated, "De Niro’s Uber commercial has nothing to do with his Taxi Driver character.”

The clarification comes amidst The Sun report that suggested the Goodfellas star is bringing his infamous “You talkin’ to me?” line in the commercial for the ride-sharing company.

Hitting out the alleged news, the Academy-nominated film writer Paul Schrader shared his blistering thoughts online.

“Ouch,” the 77-year-old penned on Facebook. “Why Bob would do this is beyond my reckoning. But I haven’t seen it. If I’m lucky, I never will.”

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the 1976's Taxi Driver bagged multiple accolades, prompting Robert’s career in the industry's upper echelon.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the ad is ongoing in London, and it is expected to be released later this year.