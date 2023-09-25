 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers is reportedly ditching her custom-built mansion that Eminem built for his children and gifted to Kim. 

She is moving home for the second time this year (2023).

According to The Mirror, she bought her current home after getting a loan of $615,000 (£500,000) from ex-husband Eminem's company Shady Games Inc.

According to the US Sun, Kim is moving from her current six-bed seven-bath property to a much smaller one-storey property with three bathrooms and five bedrooms.

The publication reports that the new property has more security features in the form of high-side gates and a secluded back garden and it is also said to have an outdoor oasis.

In an interview with the US Sun, Kim talked about how she tried to take her life after the death of her mother and then had a 45-day stint in rehab.

She said, "It's been hard, I lost my mom, my dad, and my sister over the past 10 years. But I'm good. I've been clean since about October, I went to Jefferson House ... for 45 days."

She also praised her children as well as Eminem for being supportive during her recovery journey.

Kim and the rapper had a roller coaster of a ride in their married life as the couple married twice, first in 1999 and then got divorced in 2001. They again tied the knot in 2006 and ended their marriage a year later. 

