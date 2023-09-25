 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian ‘ridiculous’ antics makes her nannies’ life hell

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

File Footage 

Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, makes her kids’ nannies quit their job within a month of hiring because of her crazy antics, claimed an insider.

The pregnant reality TV star is said to be so demanding that she "drives everyone insane" and acts as if she is the “most hands-on mother” but her staff says she goes “through nannies pretty frequently.”

The Poosh founder either fires her children’s nannies or “they get fed up with her children misbehaving and quit,” an insider told Life & Style.

Kourtney “isn’t big on discipline or rules (or bedtimes) so her home is full of chaos most days,” the insider added, noting, “her sisters are always mocking her for having a new caretaker every month!”

Sharing an incident to explain how demanding Kourtney's nature is, an insider revealed that she once went on a trip to Hawaii with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

The insider said Kourtney "sent her nanny to an out-of-the-way health food store to get specific ingredients to make the kids breakfast.”

“She has no regard for how ridiculous her asks can be — it’s like she lives on her own planet,” the tipster recounted. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids know ‘nothing of their heritage’: ‘Terribly sad!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids know ‘nothing of their heritage’: ‘Terribly sad!’
Sophie Turner planning every move to maintain public image amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner planning every move to maintain public image amid Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift plays ‘crucial role’ amid Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce

Taylor Swift plays ‘crucial role’ amid Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce
Usher gets candid about competing with sports star David Beckham

Usher gets candid about competing with sports star David Beckham
Miley Cyrus avoids Liam Hemsworth romance mistakes with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus avoids Liam Hemsworth romance mistakes with Maxx Morando
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at night out: See Pics

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at night out: See Pics
Kendall Jenner's latest ramp walk under the scanner: Read why

Kendall Jenner's latest ramp walk under the scanner: Read why

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023 video

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023
Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals
WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'