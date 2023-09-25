 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Former footballer David Beckham has paid tribute to his wife in his upcoming Netflix documentary series.

Beckham is currently busy promoting the documentary on social media and other platforms.

The former football star on Monday used his Instagram account to share a clip from the documentary featuring Victoria Beckham.

"I just fancied her," he captioned the Instagram post featuring his picture with Victoria and a clip from the documentary which starts streaming on October 4. 

Netflix has released the trailer for "Beckham", a four-part documentary series looking at the life and career of David Beckham.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch video

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name
Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest

Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest
Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry
Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey
Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'
Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’
President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal

President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot