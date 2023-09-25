David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

Former footballer David Beckham has paid tribute to his wife in his upcoming Netflix documentary series.



Beckham is currently busy promoting the documentary on social media and other platforms.

The former football star on Monday used his Instagram account to share a clip from the documentary featuring Victoria Beckham.

"I just fancied her," he captioned the Instagram post featuring his picture with Victoria and a clip from the documentary which starts streaming on October 4.

Netflix has released the trailer for "Beckham", a four-part documentary series looking at the life and career of David Beckham.

