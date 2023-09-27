 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna, the 35-year-old former stripper known for her tumultuous relationships and media presence, has taken a new direction in her life journey. 

Chyna, who shares children with exes Tyga and Robert Kardashian, has made her born-again Christian faith a focal point of her transformation, marking her exit from platforms like OnlyFans and reverting her plastic surgery procedures.

Breaking the news to her 17.4 million followers on Instagram, Chyna unveiled her budding romance with rapper Derrick Milano. The announcement came with an endearing photograph of the couple cuddling and smiling, clearly infatuated with each other. The caption simply read, "[heart emoji] X [prayer emoji]."

Derrick Milano, a 29-year-old rapper and Grammy winner for co-writing the Beyoncé remix of Megan Thee Stallion's Savage, reciprocated the sentiment on his own Instagram. He shared an affectionate picture of himself sweeping Chyna off her feet, expressing, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

Hailing from Philadelphia and Delaware, Derrick Carrington Gray, professionally known as Derrick Milano, made his mark in the music industry, contributing to the works of artists like Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, and Nicki Minaj. 

Chyna's previous relationship with Tyga, which lasted three years and produced their son King Cairo Stevenson in 2012, garnered attention during their engagement before they parted ways in 2014.

