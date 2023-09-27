Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India

The Pakistan Cricket Team upon their arrival in India, received a warm welcome from the Indian cricket fans who swarmed the airport chanting in hopes of getting a glimpse of the Green Shirts, especially their skipper Babar Azam.



As seen from the videos circulating on social media platforms, ecstatic Indian cricket fans fervidly chant "Babar Bhai" and "Shaheen Afridi" in a bid to get Pakistani stars' attention.

Meanwhile, reacting to such a cordial atmosphere, Pakistan's skipper can be seen smiling and acknowledging the charged-up crowd.

It is pertinent to know that the national team reached India via Dubai earlier in the day.

The Pakistani contingent — comprising 18 players and 13-player support personnel — will be accompanied by a security entourage of more than 20 vehicles while being moved to their hotel.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur will join the team in Dubai and India, respectively.

The team will take part in the training session the next day and is scheduled to play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

Green Shirts will take on Australia in their last warm-up match on October 3, three days before they begin their World Cup campaign by taking the Netherlands on October 6 at the same stadium.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)