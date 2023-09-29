 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

The View host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: They are equally bad
'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have a hardcore fanbase known as Swifties and Beyhives, respectively, and seemingly, they don't appreciate any negative reception to their beloved icons. Now, The View co-host Sara Haines said that both stars' fans are horrible, to say the least.

During the Behind the Table podcast, the hosts debated whether the latest talk of the town, the Carolina crooner's and NFL's Travis Kelce's alleged romantic sightings merit discussion on the show.

The broadcast journalist argued against their addition, "Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive like they come for you! Even if you just allude to them..."

She continued, "I don't like to put negative energy out there. I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person, there are other people I care about more."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the ABC talk show host blasted the much-talked Taylor and Travis rumoured relationship as a "PR stunt."

"I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care. This is a p.r. stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt," Sara added.

More From Entertainment:

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More video

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More

Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'

Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'
Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene' video

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'
Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time

Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time
Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours video

Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days
Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?
Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023 video

Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023
Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust video

Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust