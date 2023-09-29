 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Cher has best intentions as she gets son kidnapped: Amazing mother

American icon singer Cher has reportedly 'kidnapped' her son to save him from his drug addiction.

The singer had the 'best intentions' as she sent men over to her son, Elijah Blue Allman's home to send him to rehab.

A friend of the singer tells Page Six: “Cher is an amazing mother, in all the years I’ve known her, I’ve only seen her be the best, most amazing, giving mother.”

“Cher’s kids are the important things in her heart … I’ve no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible.

“It’s obviously hard to be the child of an icon," the friend added.

Speaking of the son himself, Cher's pal added: "Elijah is such a lovely, lovely guy."

“He’s got his mom’s amazing sense of humor and he’s a really talented musician. I’m sure he has his demons — we all do — but it’s such a shame to hear all of this as he had been doing so well.”

This comes years after Elijah spoke about his drug addiction with Daily Mail in 2014.

“My drug addiction was pretty much about an eight-year thing of really heavy using,”

"I was taking lots of drugs on the road. I was smoking dope (heroin), taking a lot of pills, any painkiller we could get and drinking," he admitted.

More From Entertainment:

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More video

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'
Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene' video

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'
Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time

Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time
Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours video

Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days
Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?
Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023 video

Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023
Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust video

Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust