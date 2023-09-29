Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'

American icon singer Cher has reportedly 'kidnapped' her son to save him from his drug addiction.

The singer had the 'best intentions' as she sent men over to her son, Elijah Blue Allman's home to send him to rehab.

A friend of the singer tells Page Six: “Cher is an amazing mother, in all the years I’ve known her, I’ve only seen her be the best, most amazing, giving mother.”

“Cher’s kids are the important things in her heart … I’ve no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible.

“It’s obviously hard to be the child of an icon," the friend added.

Speaking of the son himself, Cher's pal added: "Elijah is such a lovely, lovely guy."

“He’s got his mom’s amazing sense of humor and he’s a really talented musician. I’m sure he has his demons — we all do — but it’s such a shame to hear all of this as he had been doing so well.”

This comes years after Elijah spoke about his drug addiction with Daily Mail in 2014.

“My drug addiction was pretty much about an eight-year thing of really heavy using,”

"I was taking lots of drugs on the road. I was smoking dope (heroin), taking a lot of pills, any painkiller we could get and drinking," he admitted.