Blue Ivy Carter's dance journey shines bright on Beyoncé's tour: Watch

Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has been wowing audiences with her dance skills on her mother's Renaissance World Tour.

Over the past four months, Blue Ivy has been a part of the tour's dance team, and fans have noticed her remarkable growth as a dancer. A TikTok user known as @queenbeyswife recently shared a comparison video that showcases Blue Ivy's dancing journey from the beginning of the tour to the present day.

The first clip, filmed in Paris in June 2023, showed a somewhat timid Blue Ivy dancing alongside her mother to the song My Power while wearing matching silver stage costumes.

The video then transitioned to a segment of the same song during Beyoncé's recent performances in her hometown of Houston on September 23–24. In this second clip, both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, along with the other dancers, were adorned in sparkling camouflage costumes.

Blue Ivy's growth as a dancer was evident in the Houston performance, displaying improved confidence and precision in her moves. She captivated the crowd with her spirit and poise, garnering praise from fans.

Fans on TikTok expressed their admiration for Blue Ivy's journey, with one user humorously commenting, "It's so beautiful that Blue allowed Beyonce to dance at her concert." Another fan wrote, "Watching her confidence grow throughout the tour has made me so proud! She's improved so much."

Blue Ivy made her debut on the tour in Paris on May 26, surprising fans with her impressive choreography to Beyoncé's hits My Power and Black Parade.