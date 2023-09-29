 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s confidentiality clause is ‘absurd’: ‘Politicians make less fuss’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for ‘forcing’ seven-year-olds to sign a release form forbidding them from speaking of their visit, in a negative light.

Accusatory claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued in response to the release form they made seven-year-olds sign after a visit to a local school.

The release form forbade any retelling of their visit, for monetary satisfaction, as well as banned the spread of pictures on social media.

Ms Moir however finds this move to be shocking because, “The head of the CIA could slip into the Kremlin with fewer confidentiality clauses.”

Her claims have been issued in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she also went as far as to say, “Roosevelt and Churchill met in secret to bang out the Atlantic Charter with less fuss.”

Later on into the chat she also added, “Not for the first time the question has to be asked: who do Harry and Meghan think they are? And what is it about the prospect of openness and transparency they fear so terribly?”

