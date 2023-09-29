 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony

Friday, September 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez seeks Ben Affleck advice on dealing with her ex Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez is so impressed by the co-parenting situation between her husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner that she is taking lessons from him now.

The Mother star reportedly ask her husband for tips to “deal” with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she co-parents their twins, Emme and Max.

Amid rumours that Lopez is “blindsided” by Affleck and Garner’s growing closeness which has also affected their marriage, an insider has revealed that the truth is far from the speculations.

Not only J.Lo and Affleck’s relationship “is still on fire,” the duo is “really happy with each other, and there's no drama in their relationship right now at all,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Seeing how well Affleck and Garner co-parent their kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, Lopez seeks the Air director’s advice on her situation with Anthony, the source claimed.

“JLO and Ben have had many talks about how she deals with [Anthony], and they all have been able to figure it out,” the insider said, adding, “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”

