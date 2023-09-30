Katy Perry called to testify in Montecito mansion legal battle

Katy Perry, the 38-year-old songstress, is set to appear in court as a witness in a non-jury trial surrounding a 1930s mansion in Montecito, which she purchased with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in July 2020 for $15 million.

This legal battle centers on the eight-bedroom, 11-bath estate in the Santa Barbara area, previously owned by 84-year-old business entrepreneur Carl Westcott.

Westcott, who is the father-in-law of former Real Housewives of Dallas reality star Kameron Westcott, was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease in 2015, a genetic brain disorder that has led to his placement in a facility for patients facing dementia. However, he claims that he was not in the right mental state to sign binding contracts and wishes to void the sale.

Perry and Bloom's business manager's attorney, Eric Rowan, argued that Westcott's diagnosis did not affect his mental capacity. Westcott's attorney, Andrew Thomas, attributed his client's alleged mental state to spinal surgery and painkillers.

The recent court session saw discussions on Perry's testimony. Rowan suggested using her deposition as testimony, citing her ongoing commitments in Alabama until October 19. However, the judge denied the request for a closed court and is inclined to have Perry testify remotely.

“I am inclined to have her do it remote, but I am not inclined to have a closed court. She is a person like anyone else. She is asking for a lot of money," the judge clarified.



Perry is also seeking more than $5 million in damages, including potential rental income losses and property maintenance costs.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in February 2019, have been juggling their careers alongside this legal battle. Perry's Las Vegas residency and her role as a returning judge on American Idol have kept her busy, in addition to her recent involvement as the voice of a character in Peppa Pig's 20th-anniversary special.