Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton? 

Saturday, September 30, 2023
Eagle-eyed royal fans believed that Apple CEP Tim Cook gifted watches to Prince William and Kate Middleton during his meeting with the royal couple.

The couple couple welcomed Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, to Windsor Castle  to discuss 'the environment, mental health, and other issues.

Taking to Twitter, Cook posted two photographs from the meeting with the royals

He wrote,"It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."

Two bags that appeared to have the Apple logo printed on them were also spotted in the snap.

Many people speculated that peeping out of one of those bags was the slender box of an Apple watch.


