 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

file footage

Britney Spears' recent shout-out to the prop shop where she claimed to have rented her famous dancing knives has significantly boosted the store's sales, helping it recover from financial difficulties.

Britney's dance video, in which she wielded prop knives, had initially sparked intrigue and concern. She later clarified that the knives were not real and that they had been rented from Hand Prop Room. Britney also mentioned that her daring moves were inspired by Shakira's VMA performance.

The manager of Hand Prop Room in Los Angeles revealed to TMZ that since Britney mentioned their store on Instagram, online traffic and calls to the shop have doubled. Rental sales of their props, especially knives, have seen a remarkable 50% increase.

The sales department has been inundated with inquiries about Britney and her knives, with the manager personally handling numerous calls related to the pop star.

The manager credited Britney with playing a role in saving the struggling store, which had faced financial challenges during this year's writers' and actors' strikes. The store primarily caters to the entertainment industry, and the lack of work had led to a decline in rentals.

In return for the attention, the store has been playing Britney's songs nonstop since her Instagram post, creating a mutual promotional benefit.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William video

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William
Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event
Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand

Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors
Hugh Bonneville's divorce saga: Wife Lulu regrets 25-year union turning sour

Hugh Bonneville's divorce saga: Wife Lulu regrets 25-year union turning sour
Prince Harry asked to ‘shut up’ and listen

Prince Harry asked to ‘shut up’ and listen
Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour video

Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour
King Charles, Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s return to UK for reconciliation revealed video

King Charles, Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s return to UK for reconciliation revealed
Meet the Censoris: Kanye West’s new wife’s criminal ties unveiled

Meet the Censoris: Kanye West’s new wife’s criminal ties unveiled