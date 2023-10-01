Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives

file footage

Britney Spears' recent shout-out to the prop shop where she claimed to have rented her famous dancing knives has significantly boosted the store's sales, helping it recover from financial difficulties.

Britney's dance video, in which she wielded prop knives, had initially sparked intrigue and concern. She later clarified that the knives were not real and that they had been rented from Hand Prop Room. Britney also mentioned that her daring moves were inspired by Shakira's VMA performance.

The manager of Hand Prop Room in Los Angeles revealed to TMZ that since Britney mentioned their store on Instagram, online traffic and calls to the shop have doubled. Rental sales of their props, especially knives, have seen a remarkable 50% increase.

The sales department has been inundated with inquiries about Britney and her knives, with the manager personally handling numerous calls related to the pop star.

The manager credited Britney with playing a role in saving the struggling store, which had faced financial challenges during this year's writers' and actors' strikes. The store primarily caters to the entertainment industry, and the lack of work had led to a decline in rentals.

In return for the attention, the store has been playing Britney's songs nonstop since her Instagram post, creating a mutual promotional benefit.