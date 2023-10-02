 
entertainment
Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills

In a heartwarming display of familial love and talent, Tina Knowles, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, recently took to Instagram to shower praise upon her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The 11-year-old prodigy displayed an array of impressive skills, leaving her grandmother utterly amazed.

Tina Knowles couldn't contain her admiration for Blue Ivy, as she listed the young artist's talents with awe. In a post shared on her Instagram account last Sunday, Tina exclaimed, "Blue Ivy Carter never ceases to amaze me. She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano, and the list goes on."

In a video accompanying the post, Tina affectionately referred to Blue Ivy as a "makeup guru" and an "extraordinaire." Tina revealed that her granddaughter had been responsible for her makeup for years, and she had a genuine appreciation for her skills.

However, even amidst the admiration, Tina couldn't resist a gentle quip about Blue Ivy's makeup choices. The 69-year-old fashion designer jokingly questioned whether the preteen's penchant for glitter might be a touch too youthful for her, prompting a candid response from Blue Ivy. In the video, her voice chimed in with a firm "no" when Tina playfully pondered the suitability of glitter for her eyes.

Despite Tina's light-hearted remark, she made sure to express her genuine affection for her granddaughter's makeup artistry. "But I love her makeup," Tina added with a smile. "It is so amazing!!!"

In a touching Instagram caption, Tina Knowles also took a moment to pay tribute to her younger daughter, the talented singer Solange Knowles. Drawing parallels between Blue Ivy and Solange, she wrote, "[Blue Ivy] reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger baby girl!" Tina went on to praise Solange's ability to excel in any endeavor she set her mind to.

This isn't the first time Tina has publicly celebrated Blue Ivy's accomplishments. Earlier this year, in January, she shared a rare photograph of herself with Blue Ivy on Instagram to commemorate the young artist's 11th birthday. The bond between grandmother and granddaughter, evidently grounded in admiration and talent, continues to shine brightly in the Knowles-Carter family.

