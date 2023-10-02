Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure

Chris Hemsworth, widely known for his role as Thor, has been making the most of his time with his 11-year-old daughter, India Rose, during their recent escapade in Iceland. The dynamic father-daughter duo embarked on an exhilarating adventure, leaving fans awe-struck.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to share their latest adventure, posting a video of him and India riding an ATV against the breathtaking backdrop of Iceland's natural beauty. The actor playfully captioned the post, "Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter. Currently, we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now."

The pair's escapade didn't stop at just ATV rides; Hemsworth also shared snapshots of their four-wheeler adventure. In one picture, India beamed with joy as her dad gave the camera a thumbs-up. In another, she took the back seat as Hemsworth drove them around with a majestic mountain in the background.



Earlier that day, the actor had given fans another sneak peek into their Icelandic getaway, featuring the duo riding ponies together through diverse terrains, including roads, fields, and even water. Hemsworth captioned the post, "Day two of our Icelandic adventures," inviting admiration from his followers.

Not missing a chance to tease his famous brother, Luke Hemsworth playfully commented on one of the posts, poking fun at Chris' size compared to the horse. He wrote, "They couldn’t find you a horse to fit?."



Their Icelandic journey commenced with a post dedicated to their first day in the picturesque country. Hemsworth captioned the series of photos, "A little Icelandic adventure with my girl." The images showcased the father and daughter climbing glaciers, exploring geological formations, and standing on a black sand beach.

Chris Hemsworth, 40, and his wife Elsa Pataky, 47, share their daughter India Rose, along with twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9. Their Icelandic escapade serves as a heartwarming reminder of the actor's dedication to creating cherished memories with his children amidst his busy career.

