Kate Middleton copies Jenna Ortega in Wales visit with Prince William?

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.

The couple undertook the visit to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month.



The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in butterfly fringe, a hairstyle that Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and model Matilda Djerf are said to have inspired earlier this year.



Prince William and Kate Middleton met with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales at the Grange Pavilion to hear about the incredible contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change in Wales.



The Prince and Princess engaged with local young people from the Somali community, which forms a large portion of Grangetown.

Their Royal Highnesses spent time with members of Wales Somaliland Youth Links and Cardiff Bay Warriors FC and heard about the community projects they have been involved in – from football to youth unemployment and building friendships between the young people in Cardiff and Somaliland.

