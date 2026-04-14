Kim Kardashian makes major move amid dating buzz with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian is expanding her résumé yet again, making her Broadway producing debut with The Fear of 13.

Kardashian has joined the producing team of The Fear of 13, a stage adaptation of the 2015 documentary about Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row before being exonerated through DNA evidence.

Starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, the play explores wrongful conviction and systemic failures in the justice system.

“For the past decade, criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine,” Kardashian said in a statement.

“I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”

The move builds on her advocacy work and her recent acting turn in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, where she starred alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Meanwhile her personal life is also drawing attention after a high-profile outing with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Coachella 2026.

Offstage, Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton is making headlines.

The pair, who reportedly began dating earlier this year, were spotted together at Coachella 2026 during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.

Kardashian, dressed in a sleek black bodysuit and leather pants, kept a low profile with a scarf, while Hamilton stayed close by her side.

Adding to the buzz, Kardashian’s daughter North West joined them, making the outing a family affair.