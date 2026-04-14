Alec Baldwin teases future plans after ‘Rust'

Alec Baldwin is contemplating stepping away from Hollywood.

He revealed that the aftermath of the Rust tragedy has reshaped his priorities.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Baldwin admitted that spending extended time at home with his family during the legal fallout made him reconsider his career.

“I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years — I hardly worked at all — and that’s just changing now… But I was home and I got used to it, and I don’t want to leave my house anymore. I don’t want to work anymore. I want to retire and stay home with my kids,” he said.

The 'Rust' tragedy, legal battles

The 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, caused when Baldwin discharged a prop gun with live rounds, led to multiple involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor.

Though charges were filed in 2023 and again in 2024, they were ultimately dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted and served 13 months in prison.

Baldwin described the ordeal as “unspeakably difficult.”

He added, “They tried to get me, and they didn’t get me, and they cheated and broke the law to get me, and it’s just been tough.”

Baldwin shares seven children with wife Hilaria.

Despite his desire to retire, Oscar-nominated actor has remained active in projects.

Rust was completed and released in 2025, and director Rory Kennedy premiered The Trial of Alec Baldwin, a documentary exploring the case with Baldwin’s cooperation.