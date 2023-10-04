Top 5 royalty-centric TV shows on Netflix

Netflix has become the go-to platform for streaming a diverse range of content, and it's no surprise that they've also delved into the captivating world of royalty.

From historical dramas to modern monarchies, Netflix has curated a selection of shows that cater to every royal enthusiast's taste. In this article, we'll explore the five top royalty shows on Netflix that transport viewers into the intriguing lives of kings, queens, and the aristocracy.

1- The Crown (2016-2022)

The Crown is a critically acclaimed historical drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With each season covering a different era in the Queen's life, the series has managed to capture the essence of the British monarchy over the years.



2- Reign (2013-2017)

Reign takes viewers back in time to the tumultuous world of Mary, Queen of Scots. This historical drama follows Mary Stuart as she navigates the treacherous waters of the French and Scottish courts while trying to secure her claim to the English throne.



3- The Last Czars (2019)

For those intrigued by Russian royalty, The Last Czars is a historical docudrama that explores the life of Tsar Nicholas II and his family during the turbulent period leading up to the Russian Revolution. Mixing historical footage, interviews, and dramatic reenactments, this series paints a vivid picture of the Romanov dynasty's downfall.



4- Medici: The Magnificent

Set in 15th-century Italy, Medici: The Magnificent chronicles the lives of the Medici family, who were powerful bankers and patrons of the arts. The series delves into the political and social complexities of Renaissance Florence, where Lorenzo de' Medici, portrayed by Daniel Sharman, navigates power struggles and cultural flourishing.



5- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

A spin-off of the immensely popular Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story offers viewers a deeper dive into the backstory of the enigmatic Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. The show explores her rise to power and her influence over the high-society of Regency-era London.



Netflix has proven itself as a treasure trove of royalty-themed shows that cater to history buffs and drama enthusiasts alike. Whether you're interested in the British monarchy, Russian tsars, or the drama of the Tudor court, there's something for everyone in the world of royal dramas on Netflix.