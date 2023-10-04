 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Netflix renews popular K-pop show that beats 'Squid Game'

On Netflix, Squid Game dominated the streamer chart for months. But, when Shinsuke Sato’s Alice in Borderland debuted, it instantly became the most-watched global non-English TV series. Now, the show has been renewed for a third season.

According to Radio Times, the delay in season 3 renewal meant that new episodes would not be released until next year, making the window of the 2024 Christmas release seem viable.

Following its premiere, the sci-fi drama based on a dark, alternate Tokyo version bagged 6.12 viewing hours against the South Korean debt-ridden series, scoring 63 million, per NME.

The series' story revolves around a friend's trio sucked into a deadly virtual world called the Borderlands, where their fate depends on winning a string of eerie games.

The series striking visual effects and nail-biting action sequences won fans and critics' plaudits.

Inspired by the manga of the same name, the series is helmed by Sato, the series starrer Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, and Yutaro Watanabe.

