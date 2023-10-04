Cruz Beckham, Tana Holding spark breakup rumors amid ‘Beckham’ launch

Cruz Beckham appeared solo at the premiere of his dad's Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’

It seems like Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Tana Holding have called it quits, as she was noticeably absent from the premiere of the family's Netflix documentary, Beckham.

Cruz attended the premiere of David Beckham's Netflix documentary solo, while his brothers Romeo and Brooklyn were accompanied by their partners.

Tana, who began dating Cruz in May, also did not join his family on holiday this summer, unlike last year when she was spotted on a summer getaway with them in Italy.

A source previously told The Sun about their budding romance: “They make a really lovely couple and she is down-to-earth and really fun. She is not fazed by Cruz's fame and where he comes from.”

“It is early days but Cruz seems smitten with Tana,” they added.

The aspiring musician and Tana were believed to have met in spring 2022, but there is no official confirmation of their relationship status. The couple was last pictured together at Glastonbury in June.

Meanwhile, David Beckham lays his personal and professional journey bare in his new documentary Beckham. The football legend revisits the time he was “hated” by “the whole country” after England’s loss in the 1998 World Cup, and suffered from depression afterwards.

The tell-all documentary also revisits his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, the family’s move to Spain and how Victoria was mostly considered “the villain” for everything that went wrong with his career.