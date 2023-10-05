 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

How did Mahira Khan honour her grandmothers on wedding day?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

This combination of images shows Mahira Khans outfits for her mayun. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan
This combination of images shows Mahira Khan's outfits for her mayun. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

After tying the knot with her close friend and businessman Salim Karim, Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan shared some special moments from her mayun with her followers along with a shoutout to the most supportive women in her life.

Videos shared on social media showed the modest wedding ceremony, which apparently took place on Sunday and showcased the ace actor's stunning and elegant appearance as the bride.

In her latest post on Instagram, Khan shared glimpses from her mayun thrown by her "childhood girlfriends" captioned with a heartfelt post for her mother, and friends.

"My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheelchair — one would think she can’t do much — but really, she can do everything and anything.

"She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.."

Expressing gratitude for her mother's hard work to make her wedding day special, Khan wrote: "Alhumdulillah for our parents."

She further shared that her friends had also organised a mayun for her ahead of her big day.

Mayun is a gathering where the bride's family celebrates her by carrying out different traditional wedding rituals like putting henna on the bride's hands, singing songs for her, and treating her with sweets.

"Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters," Khan wrote.

She also revealed that she took a bud of motia (jasmine) flower from her garland and hung it in her "baali" (earring) to honour her late grandmothers.

She wrote: "P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi."

More From Showbiz:

WATCH: Mahira Khan shares glimpses of her magical wedding with 'Shehzada Salim' video

WATCH: Mahira Khan shares glimpses of her magical wedding with 'Shehzada Salim'
Boney Kapoor finally addresses Sri Devi murder accusations

Boney Kapoor finally addresses Sri Devi murder accusations

Spotify hosts second round of 'Pakka Hit Hai'

Spotify hosts second round of 'Pakka Hit Hai'
Which designer is behind Mahira Khan's exquisite wedding dress?

Which designer is behind Mahira Khan's exquisite wedding dress?
WATCH: Mahira Khan marries close friend Salim Karim in intimate ceremony video

WATCH: Mahira Khan marries close friend Salim Karim in intimate ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor compromises 'his own value' for upcoming movie 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor compromises 'his own value' for upcoming movie 'Animal'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second baby: Insider

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second baby: Insider
Ranbir Kapoor turns gangster for new movie 'Animal': Watch teaser video

Ranbir Kapoor turns gangster for new movie 'Animal': Watch teaser
Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a 'very happy birthday'

Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a 'very happy birthday'
Shah Rukh Khan leaves internet in split with #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan leaves internet in split with #AskSRK session

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser
Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit