 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham
Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

As David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham broke their silence on the footballer’s alleged affair with his personal secretary Rebecca Loos, take a look at what she had to say over the headlines making scandal.

In his hotly released documentary BECKHAM, the former football star and his fashion designer wife revealed how their lives turned upside down when David was hit with infidelity allegations in 2003 while he was in Spain.

While David has always denied having any sort of connection with Rebecca, she confirmed to Sky News that she indeed had an affair with the former Manchester United star while emphasizing on their "strong connection.”

She said David was an "amazing lover" and that they "couldn’t keep their hands off each other," adding, "We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed… we just connected."

"I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong… people were aware and they weren’t very happy. He knows how to please," she added, claiming they first slept together after connecting during a night out with pals.

She even claimed that they exchanged explicit messages till their secret romance leaked to the media.

Reiterating on her comments, she told Closer Magazine in 2021, "I just felt the need to be truthful. Whether you’ve done something that’s right or wrong, it was kind of just eating me up."

"I was living a lie and keeping secrets," she said of coming clear about her alleged relationship with David Beckham.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war

Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war
Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad' video

Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad'
When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?

When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?
Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals
Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider
'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand

'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand
Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals

Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'
Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday
David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal video

David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal
Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up

Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up
Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner