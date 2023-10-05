Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

As David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham broke their silence on the footballer’s alleged affair with his personal secretary Rebecca Loos, take a look at what she had to say over the headlines making scandal.



In his hotly released documentary BECKHAM, the former football star and his fashion designer wife revealed how their lives turned upside down when David was hit with infidelity allegations in 2003 while he was in Spain.

While David has always denied having any sort of connection with Rebecca, she confirmed to Sky News that she indeed had an affair with the former Manchester United star while emphasizing on their "strong connection.”

She said David was an "amazing lover" and that they "couldn’t keep their hands off each other," adding, "We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed… we just connected."

"I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong… people were aware and they weren’t very happy. He knows how to please," she added, claiming they first slept together after connecting during a night out with pals.

She even claimed that they exchanged explicit messages till their secret romance leaked to the media.

Reiterating on her comments, she told Closer Magazine in 2021, "I just felt the need to be truthful. Whether you’ve done something that’s right or wrong, it was kind of just eating me up."

"I was living a lie and keeping secrets," she said of coming clear about her alleged relationship with David Beckham.