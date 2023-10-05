Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's reunion surprises fans

Months after fans thought Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's relationship broke down, have been seen together in a new Netflix documentary.

The brief clip shown in the Netflix programme is from an episode of This Morning which aired last year.



Their appearance together came as a surprise to many who thought the pair was not on speaking terms after Schofield's affair with a younger male co-star made headlines.

Schofield, the former host of This Morning, the former host of This Morning presenter, features in the three-part documentary, Who Killed Jill Dando?

Jill Wendy Dando was an English journalist, and television presenter who spent most of her career at the BBC and was the corporation's Personality of the Year in 1997. At the time of her murder, her television work included co-presenting the BBC One programme Crimewatch with Nick Ross.



The introduction from Holly and Phillip came ahead of an interview with investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas to mark the 23rd anniversary of Jill's death.





