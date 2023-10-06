 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Kate Middleton: ‘The Princess of Wheels?’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took part in training drills for various versions of rugby league in Hull on Thursday to support the World Cup winning team.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of Kate Middleton and wrote: “The Princess of Wheels?”

He further said, “Watch the Princess, Patron of the Rugby Football League, put through her paces with members of England’s World Cup winning Rugby League Wheelchair team at the Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull.”

Kate Middleton also shared the video from the visit and said, “Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League.”

The Princess of Wales went on to say, “Great to learn more about @hullfcofficial Centre of Excellence at @universityofhull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “It was wonderful to see our Princess really get involved with wheelchair rugby today! She can do it all and what an important support she gave to the sport and the teams.”

