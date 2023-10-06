King Charles fears Queen Elizabeth letters will bring ‘shame’ on Royal family

King Charles is reportedly dreading the release of the late Queen Elizabeth's personal letters and diaries for the public to see as they can bring “shame” on the Royal family.



The diaries, which the late Queen kept close to her heart, include details of Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, Princess Kate’s relationship with Prince William, a source claimed.

She also rumoured to have penned down her thoughts about the scandal involving her son, Prince Andrew, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal family.

“Charles knows the papers are full of bombshells, and he’s relying on Paul to make sure some of them never see the light of day,” the source told In Touch Weekly, referring Elizabeth's most trusted aide, Paul Whybrew.

As per the outlet, Charles has assigned Paul the task to go through late Queen’s stuff and sort things out so that they could destroy any documents threatening the good image of their family.

The source said the diaries “could seriously threaten the monarchy’s image. So the palace definitely doesn’t want certain things made known to the public.”

“He must be tempted to get rid of anything that will tarnish her memory or bring more shame on the family,” the insider said of Charles.

However, the source noted that academics in Britain will not let Charles destroy the diaries or manipulate any information that they contain.

“Queen Elizabeth was one of the most important figures of the 20th century, and her papers are of immeasurable historical value,” the source said.

“So there are many people working to make sure they are properly preserved,” concluded the source. “And Charles should know better than anyone that the truth always comes out.”