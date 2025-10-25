 
Nicole Scherzinger reacts to 'diva' claims after arriving late for her performance

Nicole Scherzinger says she got 'frustrated' after seeing reactions of fans

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

Nicole Scherzinger has spoken out on “diva” claims after arriving late for her performance.

For those unaware, the 47-year-old American singer-songwriter and dancer was 45 minutes late for her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier in October 2025. Many people got frustrated and said success made her big-headed, which “devastated” her.

While conversing with The Sun, Scherzinger insisted that she was not “twiddling her thumbs” backstage during the delay; rather, she was making sure her one-woman show, An Evening With . . . turns out to be perfect.

The Heartbeat crooner, who secured an Olivier and Tony Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and scored a UK No1 with its soundtrack, quipped, “It wasn’t until after I was done that I found out people had been sitting there for so long.”

She added, “I was devastated and I was horrified, ’cause I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would be frustrated as well if I were told to sit there for so long’. I think they had to be in their seats for, like 7.15pm, or something, but I thought my show was due to start at 8pm.”

“I just want to thank people, thank everyone, because everybody stayed and, by the end, they were all up on their feet dancing with me,” Scherzinger quipped, showing gratitude to her loyal fans.

