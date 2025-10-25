Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on Kristen Stewart’s cheating scandal

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she once asked Robert Pattinson about his former relationship with Kristen Stewart.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 35-year-old actress revealed that while she worked with Robert on their new film, Die My Love, she asked the actor about the cheating scandal that ended their four-year romance with Kristen.

“If you think I didn’t ask him about Donald Trump tweeting about the breakup with Kristen? I mean, obviously,” joked Jennifer.

“It was like three days after the photos came out and Trump was like, ‘He better leave her!’” she added.

The tweet she talked about came after photos of Kristen kissing director Rupert Sanders went viral in July 2012. At the time, Rupert was married to English model Liberty Ross, but she filed for divorce six months later following the dispute.

Later, Kristen publicly apologized to Robert, but the two eventually broke up in 2013.

Despite her curiosity over the situation, Jennifer had no hard feelings for Kristen. He told the host that “young people make mistakes!”