Mason Thames lifts the curtain on special gift Mckenna Grace gave him on his 18th birthday

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

Mason Thames just revealed Mckenna Grace, his Regretting You co-star and friend, gifted him a special present on his birthday.

The teenage American actor attended the premiere of his recently released film, Regretting You, on October 20 in Los Angeles, where he was caught in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine.

He told the outlet that Mckenna, who is playing the role of Clara Grant in the movie, gave him a themed wallet as a gift on his 18th birthday, which is tied to his favorite movie.

Mason, an ardent fan of the Spider-Man movies, expressed his feelings by saying, “Oh my God, she got me a Spider-Man wallet and this backpack and this card that I’m not going to get into detail because it’s too special to me. It was great.”

It was not the first time The Black Phone star opened up about his love for the Spider-Man movies, as in an interview with Collider in June of this year, he called it his favourite film ever.

He quipped, “Spider-Man 2. Of course, I could say artistically made films, which I completely love ... but you can just watch [Spider-Man movies] and have a great time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mason, who dreams of playing Spider-Man on the big screen one day, has been frequently sharing his admiration for the franchise.

