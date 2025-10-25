Director gets candid about 'Jennifer's Body' cult classic symbol

Karyn Kusama on 'Jennifer's Body' cult classic symbol

When Jennifer's Body was first out in 2009, the movie received poor reviews. But the film, eventually, became a cult classic.



Now, its director, Karyn Kusama, says in an interview with Deadline that he is "satisfied" with the flick's performance.

Advertisement

"I’m just so grateful that the film managed to find its audience, perhaps on a different timeline than any of us might have expected or hoped for, but I’m just so thankful that the work continues to speak to people. I’m just so satisfied by that," he adds.

Adam Brody, who plays Nikolai Wolf on Hot Ones, echoes his remarks, stating, "I think it was ahead of its time." I think it was; it might not have mattered, but I think it was positioned wrong at the time."

"I think it was marketed like 180 degrees the wrong way, but regardless, that might not have made much difference," the actor notes.

"This thing that came back from the dead that people enjoyed, it’s almost more satisfying than if it just comes out of the gate, you know, successful," he continues.

"I mean, the truth of the matter is, I’m not in it all that much, so, like, it doesn’t concern me as much as other people. But I think it’s great, and I was a big fan then, and I’m happy other people are now," Adam concludes.